Regarding the cost and protection, preliminary estimates suggest that a single day of conflict for the U.S. exceeds $1 billion. The U.S. hopes to recover these military investments and earn trillions in profit. But at what cost?

They set Iran ablaze — and immediately, the UAE, Kuwait, and others caught fire. "Emirati aviation reported a downtime costing $1 million per minute," noted Artem Stroganov. The country certainly has its reserves, but they are melting away. Moreover, the safest country in the world is now becoming a very delicate topic for those who wanted to bask in the sun by the sea.

The UAE — the "Swiss" of the Global South — Under Attack

It’s not just tourism and logistics at stake. The UAE is the "Swiss" of the Global South. It hosts massive crypto farms, exchanges, and stores enormous sums of money for individuals and entire states. Now, the Arab country is no longer seen as a bastion of stability. After each Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, major players start shifting their funds elsewhere.

The UAE could lose not just $1 million per minute from one airport but billions daily across all sectors. If the conflict drags on — and judging by Iran’s rhetoric and actions, it will continue until someone surrenders — then the likely capitulation will be by the Western coalition. Unless some super-bomb is used.

Who Will Suffer from the Middle East Conflict? BRICS in the Crosshairs?

Why did the U.S. initiate a war with Iran? It’s clear to all experts: the goal is to sow discord between Russia and China. But in the near future, the countries of BRICS will suffer the most.

Currently, the logistics in the Strait of Hormuz (which accounts for 20% of the world’s oil and nearly 30% of its gas) depend solely on Iran’s control. There are speculations that Iran might not be able to block it due to a lack of strength. But the Islamic Republic has drones. Launching a dozen drones — just one reaching its target — is enough. One damaged tanker in the Strait, and until it’s salvaged, the passage could be physically blocked, without any military blockade.

They say that if Iran closes the strait, it will bleed China dry — which receives 38% of its oil from there. Yes, Russia will benefit somewhat from this. But the biggest casualties will be Europe’s economy, as strange as it sounds.

Europe — the Main Target Nobody Cares About?

Despite large natural gas reserves, Europe will not survive — there will be no cheap gas from Iran or Russia. And if the war continues to drag on, another 10 to 15 million Muslims will head to Germany, where relatives already live. The Islamization of Europe will intensify dramatically, turning the EU from a premium market into a caliphate.