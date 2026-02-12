Hundreds of Germans and Austrians Take to the Streets Demanding to Stop Militarization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2dcfde9f-9b04-407c-9758-4e8304f08d2a/conversions/56ff5d19-55be-4961-b4a4-5cfe3eeadadc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2dcfde9f-9b04-407c-9758-4e8304f08d2a/conversions/56ff5d19-55be-4961-b4a4-5cfe3eeadadc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2dcfde9f-9b04-407c-9758-4e8304f08d2a/conversions/56ff5d19-55be-4961-b4a4-5cfe3eeadadc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2dcfde9f-9b04-407c-9758-4e8304f08d2a/conversions/56ff5d19-55be-4961-b4a4-5cfe3eeadadc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hundreds of Germans are accusing the government of unjustified military ambitions and aiding Ukraine at the expense of its own citizens. According to the protesters, the German authorities should take a course against NATO's "imperialist policies."

Austrians are also protesting against increased military spending, militarization, and an aggressive foreign policy. Media reports indicate that over 100 people have participated in the protests in Vienna.