Hungarian Parliament votes to withdraw from ICC

The old international order is crumble around ears. The Hungarian Parliament voted in favor of withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This was announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The bill on withdrawal from the organization was introduced in Parliament in early April against the background of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Israel to the country.

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Minister of Hungary:

"As far as the International Criminal Court is concerned, unfortunately, bad, very sad, worrying developments have taken place recently. Fears about the impartiality and non-political nature of the court's work have, alas, been confirmed. The ICC has gone in a completely different direction and has not only turned into a political instrument, but has also lost its prestige and now even its seriousness".