Tensions in the conflict between Hungary and Ukraine over the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline are getting worse. The countries have once again exchanged accusatory statements.

The day before, Vladimir Zelensky, unable to contain his sarcastic grin, said that Kiev had always maintained friendship with Budapest. Now, the 'Friendship' (Druzhba- ed.) depends on Hungary's position. The statement is a clear reference to the oil pipeline, which is constantly being attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto urged Zelensky to stop making threats and put an end to reckless actions.