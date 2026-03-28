IAEA Reports Serious Damage to Nuclear Facility in Iran's Khondab

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The heavy water production plant in Khondab, Iran, has been severely damaged and is no longer operational, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

"Based on an independent analysis of satellite imagery and site information, the IAEA has confirmed that the heavy water production plant in Khondab, which Iran reported attacked on March 27, has been severely damaged and is no longer operational," X social media posted.

Last Friday, the U.S.and Israel struck the heavy water complex in Khondab and the uranium concentrate plant in Erdekan. Iran reported no leaks and no casualties.