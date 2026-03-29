Competition for EU accession is growing. Iceland and Norway could become new candidates for EU membership. This lowers Kiev's priority.

Trump's distancing from Europe means that wealthier countries now seek the EU for protection in a fragile world, Politico reports.

Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for EU and NATO Accession Issues reported that several EU countries are asking Kiev to delay EU membership. They believe Ukraine will not be able to join the union within the next 20 years due to internal problems.