The Ignalina NPP remains a source of increased danger - this is what the Baltic political scientists and journalists are convinced of, having been reporting on incidents at the closed plant for decades. There can be a fire there, or radioactive liquid will leak out. In addition, the plant contains a huge amount of radioactive graphite. The Lithuanians make reactor vessels from it. There are no technologies for disposal, and in addition, a burial site is being built 4 km off the Belarusian border. Why is this purely a political move?

Andrei Starikov, political scientist, head of the Baltnews news agency:

"To dig a burial site you need to find money for it. They endlessly beg for this money, they are endlessly refused, giving it out in crumbs. And if the process is dragged out, it becomes more and more expensive. We see this with their unfortunate Rail Baltica road, which they cannot build. Well, and with Ignalina, it's exactly the same story. There is no money of their own, and the priorities of Brussels are completely different. They are preparing for a big war, unfortunately, they definitely have no time for the Lithuanian burial ground. What can the Lithuanians do? To declare new projects for this burial ground, turn the budget upside down, choose a special place to prick Minsk."

Lithuanian blogger Laurynas Ragelskis expressed the following opinion: "Local clans are making a lot of money on the closure (of the plant. - Ed.), since budget money goes there, money from the European Union itself, allocated from various funds, goes there. They are so happy to close it, and if they could, they would close it for another hundred years."