The consequences of Brussels' short-sighted policies. Baltic media outlets are sharing dismal data: according to a study, pensions in 20 out of 39 European countries are completely insufficient to cover living expenses.

For example, in Estonia, pensions are 10% below the subsistence minimum, in Lithuania, they are 15%. In Latvia, pensioners only receive half of their income. However, there are countries where the situation is even worse.

In Moldova, pensions cover only 42% of expenses, while in Albania and Ukraine, the figure is 29%.