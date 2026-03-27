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In 20 out of 39 European countries, pensions are completely insufficient to cover living expenses
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In 20 out of 39 European countries, pensions are completely insufficient to cover living expensesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a32f2482-ef69-4114-9161-452e7861f984/conversions/f5ea3f1c-3f46-49c0-be4e-04c852dcbe6a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a32f2482-ef69-4114-9161-452e7861f984/conversions/f5ea3f1c-3f46-49c0-be4e-04c852dcbe6a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a32f2482-ef69-4114-9161-452e7861f984/conversions/f5ea3f1c-3f46-49c0-be4e-04c852dcbe6a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a32f2482-ef69-4114-9161-452e7861f984/conversions/f5ea3f1c-3f46-49c0-be4e-04c852dcbe6a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The consequences of Brussels' short-sighted policies. Baltic media outlets are sharing dismal data: according to a study, pensions in 20 out of 39 European countries are completely insufficient to cover living expenses.
For example, in Estonia, pensions are 10% below the subsistence minimum, in Lithuania, they are 15%. In Latvia, pensioners only receive half of their income. However, there are countries where the situation is even worse.
In Moldova, pensions cover only 42% of expenses, while in Albania and Ukraine, the figure is 29%.
Luxembourg leads the world in terms of the ratio of pensions to the cost of living, with a 225% ratio. This means that average pension payments are more than twice as high as basic expenses.