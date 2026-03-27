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In 20 out of 39 European countries, pensions are completely insufficient to cover living expenses

In 20 out of 39 European countries, pensions are completely insufficient to cover living expenses

The consequences of Brussels' short-sighted policies. Baltic media outlets are sharing dismal data: according to a study, pensions in 20 out of 39 European countries are completely insufficient to cover living expenses.

For example, in Estonia, pensions are 10% below the subsistence minimum, in Lithuania, they are 15%. In Latvia, pensioners only receive half of their income. However, there are countries where the situation is even worse.

In Moldova, pensions cover only 42% of expenses, while in Albania and Ukraine, the figure is 29%.

Luxembourg leads the world in terms of the ratio of pensions to the cost of living, with a 225% ratio. This means that average pension payments are more than twice as high as basic expenses.

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