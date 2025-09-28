3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.55 BYN
In Britain, Record Number of Prisoners Wrongfully Released in a Year
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Britain, Record Number of Prisoners Wrongfully Released in a Yearnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/427cc5b9-9be7-4f18-9b33-d25cde9b5c49/conversions/3c8038d0-d7a5-4056-86fe-c05f313ad2ac-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/427cc5b9-9be7-4f18-9b33-d25cde9b5c49/conversions/3c8038d0-d7a5-4056-86fe-c05f313ad2ac-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/427cc5b9-9be7-4f18-9b33-d25cde9b5c49/conversions/3c8038d0-d7a5-4056-86fe-c05f313ad2ac-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/427cc5b9-9be7-4f18-9b33-d25cde9b5c49/conversions/3c8038d0-d7a5-4056-86fe-c05f313ad2ac-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In the United Kingdom, an unprecedented number of prisoners were mistakenly released over the course of a year. From March 2024 to March 2025, 262 individuals were unlawfully set free. Some of these releases resulted from bureaucratic errors, while others were due to incorrect inclusion in a government-initiated early release program led by the ruling Labour Party.
Following the publication of this troubling statistic, local media reports prompted the UK Ministry of Justice to announce the formation of a special task force aimed at rectifying the situation.