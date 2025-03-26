In Chisinau Airport, Head of Gagauzia, Evghenia Guțul, Detained

Evghenia Guțul, the leader of the Gagauz autonomy within Moldova, was detained on the evening of March 25 at Chisinau Airport by the National Anti-Corruption Center (NACC). The arrest took place as she was attempting to depart for Istanbul at the invitation of the International Journalists' Congress to discuss pressing issues pertinent to her autonomy.

According to the Moldovan Prosecutor General's Office, Guțul was classified as an individual prohibited from leaving the country, which served as the basis for her detention. The NACC reported that she would be held for 72 hours, during which time charges would be presented against her, and a request for her arrest would be submitted to the court.

This detention is linked to a criminal case concerning violations in the financing of the banned "Shor" party in Moldova. Guțul stands accused of receiving funds from an organized criminal group to finance her electoral campaign in 2023 and of coordinating protests in Chisinau in 2022. Guțul herself vehemently denies the charges, branding them as politically motivated and attributing them to pressure from Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

Political Reactions

Kremlin: Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation, condemned the detention, labeling it as "blatant pressure" on political rivals of Maia Sandu. He urged Chisinau to cease such methods and ensure the freedom of action for all political forces.

Russian Foreign Ministry: Maria Zakharova, the official representative, expressed hope for adherence to the rule of law and democratic principles in Guțul's case, noting an increase in pressure on politicians and journalists in Moldova advocating for constructive relations with Russia.

Ilan Sor: The Moldovan opposition leader and head of the "Victory" bloc characterized the detention as "lawlessness" and part of a campaign to placate the West. He claims there are no legal grounds for the arrest and attributes it to directives from the authorities.

Victor Petrov: The Deputy Head of Gagauzia described the detention as a pre-election maneuver to pressure the opposition, suggesting that it could lead to the arrest of other opposition members. He termed this a serious precedent warranting assessment from international organizations and Russia.

Denis Ulanov: A Deputy in the Moldovan Parliament representing the "Victory" bloc asserted that there were no justifiable reasons for the detention and expressed confusion, pointing to a lack of evidence, such as attempts to influence witnesses or evade investigation.

"Revival" Party: The Moldovan party "Revival" condemned the actions of the authorities, aligning with the stance on political pressure.

Gagauz Parliament: The Parliament of Gagauzia issued a protest regarding the unlawful detention of leader Evghenia Guțul under fabricated charges, as stated in a declaration by the People's Assembly of the autonomy. The deputies emphasized that Guțul's detention represents yet another step by the central authorities in Chisinau to escalate pressure on the autonomy.

Current Situation in Gagauzia

Following the detention of Evghenia Guțul, tensions in Gagauzia have intensified. Moldovan authorities began to deploy additional police forces to Comrat (the administrative center of the autonomy), which, according to Deputy Head Victor Petrov, may lead to a blockade of the city.

Residents of the autonomy have taken to the streets in support of Guțul, while the People's Assembly of Gagauzia convened an emergency session on March 26 to discuss the situation. Guțul's advisor, Yuri Kuznetsov, announced that the autonomous authorities intend to contest the legality of the arrest and are preparing protests both in Gagauzia and in Chisinau, where resolutions in her support will be established.