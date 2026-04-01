Since the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, gas prices in the European Union have risen by 70% and oil prices by 60%.

The European Commission is urging citizens to use cars as little as possible and to avoid flying.

Amid a looming jet fuel shortage, the world's largest airlines are reducing the number of flights. Among them are the American United Airlines, as well as carriers from New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sweden.

Gasoline shortages in the First World have so far been avoided mainly due to the sharp rise in prices.

The solution would be to resume oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, but even here, things are not going well. Slovakian Prime Minister Fico criticized the European Commission for failing to put pressure on Zelensky.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"I would like to take this opportunity to once again call on the European Commission to stop playing politics and pretending it is unable to convince Zelensky to allow the inspection team to operate so that the Druzhba pipeline can be reopened."

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Estonia and Latvia have surpassed Germany and the Netherlands in food prices. According to Eurostat, a year ago, the highest prices in the EU were in Luxembourg, at 126% of the average.

Estonia ranks ninth, with food prices exceeding 105%. Food prices in Belgium, Greece, Cyprus, and Italy are only slightly lower than in Estonia.