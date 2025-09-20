3.64 BYN
In Germany, Bunkers Built Due to 'Russian Threat'
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Amidst fears of an alleged Russian threat, Germans are increasingly retreating underground. Bild reports a sharp rise in demand for private bunker constructions—citizens have become so frightened that they are preparing for a potential "Russian invasion."
According to the publication, requests for bunker construction have surged by 50% since January. A particularly notable spike in interest occurred following the drone incident in Poland, which NATO unsubstantiatedly attributed to Moscow.
The cost of a 30-square-meter shelter can reach up to 50,000 euros. While some Europeans are profiting from this panic, others are being led to believe that Russia is imminent in its march toward Berlin.