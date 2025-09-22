A scandalous case is being investigated in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The police received an anonymous tip that something is wrong in a local Bundeswehr parachute battalion. Reports indicate that military personnel are regularly donning Nazi uniforms, shouting Hitler’s praises, and using drugs during these incidents.

It appears that authorities have responded, and so far, 20 sergeants and officers have been dismissed from the unit. However, there are efforts to downplay the situation. All actions carried out by the paratroopers are criminal offenses in Germany, yet no one has been taken into custody. This is not the first such scandal; reports of Nazi dress-up and behavior in barracks regularly emerge---