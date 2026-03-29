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In Iran, 131 historical sites damaged due to US and Israeli attacks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Iran, 131 historical sites damaged due to US and Israeli attacksnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd0ad050-8311-4be7-a690-a5862308f43e/conversions/354f5453-5780-4ac1-8b06-9bb37d4267c6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd0ad050-8311-4be7-a690-a5862308f43e/conversions/354f5453-5780-4ac1-8b06-9bb37d4267c6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd0ad050-8311-4be7-a690-a5862308f43e/conversions/354f5453-5780-4ac1-8b06-9bb37d4267c6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd0ad050-8311-4be7-a690-a5862308f43e/conversions/354f5453-5780-4ac1-8b06-9bb37d4267c6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Following US and Israeli attacks, Iran has recorded extensive destruction of cultural and tourist sites: museums, palace complexes, and hotels in various provinces were damaged. A total of 131 historical and cultural heritage sites were damaged.
According to the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Culture, this includes the Golestan Palace in Tehran, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
It was previously reported that Iranian authorities are preparing a package of documents to submit to UNESCO regarding the damage to the historic "Heaven of Heaven" fortress caused by airstrikes.