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In Iran, 131 historical sites damaged due to US and Israeli attacks

In Iran, 131 historical sites damaged due to US and Israeli attacks

Following US and Israeli attacks, Iran has recorded extensive destruction of cultural and tourist sites: museums, palace complexes, and hotels in various provinces were damaged. A total of 131 historical and cultural heritage sites were damaged.

According to the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Culture, this includes the Golestan Palace in Tehran, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

It was previously reported that Iranian authorities are preparing a package of documents to submit to UNESCO regarding the damage to the historic "Heaven of Heaven" fortress caused by airstrikes.

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