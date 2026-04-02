In Thailand, diesel fuel prices have risen by almost 50% since the Iran war

The conflict in the Middle East is increasingly plunging the world into energy instability, affecting countries from Asia to Europe. In Thailand, diesel fuel prices have already risen by almost 50% since the war. In Bangkok, prices have reached $2 per liter. This jump is due to the government's decision to reduce fuel subsidies.

In France, gasoline prices rose to their highest since July 2022 in the second half of March. Authorities imposed emergency price caps, causing unprecedented queues at gas stations (more than 1,200 stations simply ran out of fuel). In search of cheap fuel, the French are now storming Spain.

"Here's a question many are asking: prices are cheaper in Spain than in France. And in Germany, again, by comparison, everything is much more expensive. French people who live in the border region and work in Germany return to France to shop. But this is the European Union; it's not normal that we all pay in the same currency but have completely different prices," noted a driver from the EU.

And in Germany, new pricing regulations have come into effect at gas stations. From now on, gasoline and diesel prices must be set only once a day, and any upward adjustments are prohibited. However, local traders, in order to stay profitable, prudently inflated the price of fuel.