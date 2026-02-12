3.72 BYN
In UK, children will be permitted to change their gender identity from age of four
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A controversy has erupted in the UK over new guidelines allowing children to alter their gender identity
According to the recent recommendations, teachers and students will be able to refer to children using pronouns that do not correspond to their assigned sex at birth.
The instructions now permit a child to choose a different form of address—for instance, requesting to be called "she"—even if their birth certificate states the opposite gender. This will be possible starting at the age of four.
Activists have raised alarms, asserting that these new rules put young students at risk by promoting what they describe as a "dangerous fantasy"—the idea that gender transition is entirely normal and unproblematic.