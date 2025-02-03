Informal EU summit held in Brussels. What was discussed?

Among the most pressing issues - retaliation against possible American tariffs, as well as the need to protect Greenland from Washington's aggressive encroachments. The EU's position is formulated harshly. Brussels is ready for a counter-attack in the economic war with the United States. In response to American tariffs, they will introduce European.

Things are a bit more complicated with Greenland.The EU is ready to fight for it, but does not yet have the necessary means to do so.The head of NATO suggests deploying additional contingents of the alliance there, but they are mainly made up of Americans.The EU countries clearly do not have enough of their own troops, and their combat capability is seriously questionable.In general, Europe has not yet decided how to protect Greenland from the bellicose Trump.