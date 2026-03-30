Iran calls Ukraine participant in US and Israeli aggression in Middle East

Iran considers Ukraine a participant in US and Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic for sending drone "specialists" to the conflict zone in the Middle East, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, said on Monday, according to RIA Novosti.

"The admission that Ukraine sent 'hundreds of experts' to the region, ostensibly to assist certain Gulf states in countering Iran, essentially amounts to material and operational support for the ongoing illegal military aggression led by the United States and Israel against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026. Such participation is not incidental: it reflects active participation in and assistance to the illegal use of force against a sovereign state," Iravani wrote in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.