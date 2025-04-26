Iran declares April 28 a day of national mourning after port explosion

Iran has declared April 28 a day of national mourning for the victims of the explosion at the port of Shahid Rajaei, BelTA reports with reference to the Tasnim agency.

According to the latest data, 28 people were killed and over 1,000 were injured as a result of the incident.

As reported, a powerful explosion occurred on April 26 in the territory of the seaport of Shahid Rajaei, located 23 km west of the city of Bandar Abbas in Iran on the coast of the Persian Gulf. A fire broke out at the scene. Emergency services used helicopters to extinguish the fire.

The explosion also caused the collapse of one of the port buildings. According to eyewitnesses, the force of the explosion was such that it was felt by residents of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The work of the entire port has been suspended.