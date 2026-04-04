Iran Rejects US Offer for 48-Hour Ceasefire

Iran rejected Washington's offer for a 48-hour ceasefire. Tehran chose to retaliate with strikes in the Middle East, the Fars news agency reported. The Wall Street Journal confirms this information. The newspaper writes that the current round of efforts by regional countries, led by Pakistan, to achieve a ceasefire has reached an impasse.

Tehran stated that it does not intend to meet with US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and emphasized that the current US demands are unacceptable. However, mediators told the publication that Turkey and Egypt are still trying to find a solution to the problem and a new meeting location, which could be Doha or Istanbul.