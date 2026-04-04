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Iran Rejects US Offer for 48-Hour Ceasefire
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran Rejects US Offer for 48-Hour Ceasefirenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fb3ec65-a3ed-4be4-8410-53f8a444f7bf/conversions/7cd72da6-65d2-46a2-bd69-9d0ed8928580-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fb3ec65-a3ed-4be4-8410-53f8a444f7bf/conversions/7cd72da6-65d2-46a2-bd69-9d0ed8928580-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fb3ec65-a3ed-4be4-8410-53f8a444f7bf/conversions/7cd72da6-65d2-46a2-bd69-9d0ed8928580-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fb3ec65-a3ed-4be4-8410-53f8a444f7bf/conversions/7cd72da6-65d2-46a2-bd69-9d0ed8928580-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Iran rejected Washington's offer for a 48-hour ceasefire. Tehran chose to retaliate with strikes in the Middle East, the Fars news agency reported. The Wall Street Journal confirms this information. The newspaper writes that the current round of efforts by regional countries, led by Pakistan, to achieve a ceasefire has reached an impasse.
Tehran stated that it does not intend to meet with US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and emphasized that the current US demands are unacceptable. However, mediators told the publication that Turkey and Egypt are still trying to find a solution to the problem and a new meeting location, which could be Doha or Istanbul.