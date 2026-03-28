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Iranian military attack aluminum smelters linked to United States

Iranian military attack aluminum smelters linked to United States

The Iranian military attacked aluminum smelters linked to the United States, RIA Novosti reported, citing the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the press service, IRGC Aerospace Forces and Navy personnel struck two industrial facilities linked to the US military and aerospace industries in the Middle East.

The attacks targeted the EMAL aluminum smelter in the UAE and the ALBA aluminum smelter in Bahrain.

The press service clarified that the UAE smelter has the longest aluminum production line in the world and produces 1.3 million tons of aluminum per year.

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