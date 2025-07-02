Israel Agrees to U.S. Terms for Gaza Ceasefire

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daee14e3-53eb-4497-8475-27253b0c70a3/conversions/63a0db01-5f7f-4d99-a88a-bbb1521a3eb7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daee14e3-53eb-4497-8475-27253b0c70a3/conversions/63a0db01-5f7f-4d99-a88a-bbb1521a3eb7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daee14e3-53eb-4497-8475-27253b0c70a3/conversions/63a0db01-5f7f-4d99-a88a-bbb1521a3eb7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daee14e3-53eb-4497-8475-27253b0c70a3/conversions/63a0db01-5f7f-4d99-a88a-bbb1521a3eb7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Israel has agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, Egypt and Qatar will make the final proposal to resolve the conflict. The head of the White House expressed hope that the Palestinian movement Hamas will agree to the deal.

The day before, the Houthis in Yemen announced an attack with a hypersonic missile on Ben Gurion Airport, as well as drone attacks in three Israeli cities. A Houthi spokesman said: "Operations to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in rejection of the crimes of genocide continue."