Israel Defense Forces eliminate new commander of Iranian armed forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), during overnight strikes on Iran, announced the elimination of the head of Iran’s Central Command (the missile forces’ command) of the IRGC, General Ali Shadmani, according to TASS.

"IDF has neutralized a high-ranking Iranian military commander. After receiving precise intelligence data overnight, Israeli fighter jets attacked a headquarters in the center of Tehran and killed Ali Shadmani," the IDF Spokesperson’s statement said.

The spokesperson noted that Shadmani "held the position of Chief of Staff and Commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces' Special Command," as well as "commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army."

According to Mehr Agency, the conflict between Israel and Iran is escalating. The IDF recorded missile launches from Iran targeting Israeli territory and is working to "intercept the threat." In turn, Iran’s air defense systems are destroying Israeli aerial targets over the city of Tabriz in the northwest of the Islamic Republic.