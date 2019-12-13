3.42 RUB
Israel will try to inflict maximum damage on Iran's economy
Tel Aviv and Washington are plotting a revenge plan. As the Financial Times notes, Israel will try to inflict maximum damage on Iran's economy. According to the newspaper's sources, oil infrastructure facilities are currently being considered as priority targets. In addition, experts admit that Israel may target the missile launchers that participated in recent attacks. It was precisely this "alternative option" that Western capitals tried to convince the Israeli side, allegedly such a response would be less likely to cause further escalation. Experts also do not rule out that high-ranking Iranian representatives may become targets of Israeli strikes.
Escalation of the Middle East conflict will affect the US and the EU
Iraq has stated that in the event of a full-scale war in the Middle East, gas and oil exports from countries located there will cease. This will significantly disrupt Europe's energy supply. The situation will also worsen for the United States - they are now very vulnerable to a potential shock in the oil market. Prices for West Texas Intermediate black gold rose by more than 2% the day before.
Relations between the United States and Israel continue to deteriorate
However, what is happening may hit not only the economy, but also the relations between the United States and Israel. According to the Washington Post, their friendship has already cracked. It is noted that Tel Aviv carried out attacks on the West Bank, Syria and Iran without notifying its American allies in advance. Moreover, Netanyahu publicly rejected all of Biden's requests for a ceasefire in both Gaza and now Lebanon, and even accused the US president of slow arms deliveries.
The United States stood up for the UN Secretary General
Washington's first attack on Tel Aviv is already noticeable. They stood up for the UN Secretary General. The State Department said it considered Israel's decision to declare Guterres persona non grata unproductive. However, the Secretary General of the world organization gave in under pressure. The ban on entry to Israel scared him so much that yesterday at a Security Council meeting he said he condemned not the escalation in the Middle East, but specifically Iran's attack on Israel.
