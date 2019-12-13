Construction of energy sources based on local fuel is a strategic task for Belarus

The construction of energy sources using local fuel is a strategic task for the country. On October 2, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko spoke about this at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers.

Belarus has plenty of its own resources, which are used to replace the imported fuel.

The country has mastered the full cycle of construction of energy sources on local types. Now there are about 10,500 of them in total, and half of them work on their own resources. In the housing and utilities system, the amount to 70 %.

Roman Golovchenko - Prime Minister of Belarus:

"A lot has been done in recent years, and the results are already visible. The Republic has its own manufacturers of boiler equipment on local fuels, and the infrastructure for the production, transportation, and storage of wood and peat fuel has been created in special equipment. A full cycle of construction of energy sources using local fuels has been mastered, from their design to operation and subsequent modernization. In the first three years of the implementation of the state energy saving program, we have created additional capacities of 200-304 MW, which made it possible to replace 60 million cubic meters of natural gas, reduce the cost of these energy sources by 16-19 %."