PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held on September 30 - October 1

Gas and oil market, as well as energy and transportation policy. The EAEU Intergovernmental Council will meet today in Yerevan.

The agenda includes issues related to the main directions of industrial cooperation within the Union, rules of information exchange in the common electric power market. It is also expected that the prime ministers of the “five” countries will discuss transport policy and harmonization of the legislation of the EAEU countries in the field of civil aviation. The full members of the union are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All