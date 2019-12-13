3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held on September 30 - October 1
Gas and oil market, as well as energy and transportation policy. The EAEU Intergovernmental Council will meet today in Yerevan.
The agenda includes issues related to the main directions of industrial cooperation within the Union, rules of information exchange in the common electric power market. It is also expected that the prime ministers of the “five” countries will discuss transport policy and harmonization of the legislation of the EAEU countries in the field of civil aviation. The full members of the union are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All