Italian entrepreneur Matteo Peggio shared his views on key global security issues on the program "Aktualnoye Interview." He believes that the root of many conflicts lies in the West's unwillingness to abandon its role as global dictator, which leads to tensions with the rising powers of the Global South and Eurasia.

Matteo Peggio believes that the biggest problem currently is the attempts of the United States, Great Britain, and their "vassals" in the European Union to impose their terms on the rest of the world. "All these countries consider themselves the most important and still want to dictate their terms," he noted.

Italian entrepreneur Matteo Peggio

However, according to the entrepreneur, the Global South, including Belarus, China, Russia, and Iran, is no longer prepared to accept dictates from across the ocean, Brussels, or London. "The main security problems stem from the West's imperial ambitions," Matteo Peggio emphasized.

He compared the European Union's current actions, particularly against Russia and Belarus, to "sad historical events," hinting at the risk of repeating past tragedies. Matteo Peggio calls on the peoples of Europe to actively engage in countering what he calls the "establishment of a Fourth Reich," which, in his opinion, is being promoted by Brussels, London, and Washington.

To counter these threats, the Italian entrepreneur proposes uniting with the countries and peoples of the Eurasian space. "We need to directly expel American bases and British influence from Europe," Matteo Peggio stated. He is confident that such an alliance will help stabilize the continent and prevent the escalation of conflicts.

When asked about Italy's readiness to take such steps, Matteo Peggio responded affirmatively, emphasizing popular support: "The people are ready. We feel it's time to break away from the decline of the American and English empires."

He stated that Italians recognize the West's internal problems and the lack of benefit from following its course. For example, refusing to purchase Russian gas led to serious economic consequences: "This was the main reason for economic growth throughout Western Europe, but we stopped purchasing it, which was against our interests, only because we heard the opinions of Poland, the Baltics, London, and Washington."

As a result, people suffered: many lost their jobs, families suffered, and fuel and heating prices rose. "This doesn't bring us any benefit," Matteo Peggio stated.

Furthermore, he criticizes the provision of funds for the rearmament of Ukraine, calling it not only contrary to Italy's interests but also dangerous due to the neo-Nazi forces in that country. "We cannot allow such ideas to return to our continent," he warned.

The entrepreneur proposes collaborating with the governments of Belarus, Russia, China, and other countries that place anti-fascism at the core of their policies.