Italy has denied the US permission to use its bases for attacks on Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Italy is not helping the US. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has clearly outlined the limits: American military bases on Italian territory can only be used for logistical operations, but not for offensive actions against Iran.
Italy's position reflects the cautious approach of its European allies amid the escalating conflict around the Islamic Republic: Rome reaffirms its commitment to NATO obligations but rules out direct involvement in hostilities.
At the same time, Italy plans to send air defense systems, anti-drone systems, and anti-missile systems to the Persian Gulf countries to protect its allies in the region.