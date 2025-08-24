Italy Ready to Send Specialists to Ukraine for Demining Territories

The Italian government has announced its readiness to send military specialists to Ukraine to clear mines from territories and waters.

Other possible options for support include intelligence sharing and the participation of the Italian Air Force in air patrol operations.

Last week, the Italian Prime Minister criticized the idea of sending a European peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine at an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing." Instead, she proposed giving Kiev a guarantee of "automatic protection" similar to NATO's Article 5 on collective defense.