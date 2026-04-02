Kallas: Iran must not be allowed to charge tolls for ships passing through Hormuz

European Union Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated that Iran must not be allowed to charge states tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and called for strengthening the EU naval mission in the Red Sea, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib-Abadi stated that the new regime for the Strait of Hormuz would include rules for the passage of military and commercial vessels, and that it was too early to discuss tolls.

"This waterway is a global public good. Iran cannot be allowed to charge states for the passage of ships. International law does not recognize 'toll-for-passage' schemes," Kallas wrote on social media.

The head of European diplomacy added that the EU naval mission Aspides has already assisted 1,700 vessels in the Red Sea and should be expanded.

"We cannot afford to lose another critical trade route," she said.