The United States is prepared to partially accept Russia’s territorial demands, and Ukraine is already willing to make territorial concessions, said Trump’s special envoy, Kit Kellogg, during an interview on Fox News.

The politician explained that at a recent meeting in London, the U.S. presented its colleagues with 22 conditions for achieving peace in Ukraine, and Kiev agreed to them.

According to Kellogg, Ukraine is not prepared to legally recognize the territories as Russian forever, but is factually prepared to accept them. Additionally, Ukrainian authorities are clearly aware that, in the event of a ceasefire, Russia will remain in control of the territories it currently occupies.