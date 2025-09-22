Zelensky submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada authorizing the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units abroad. No one doubts that the document will become law very soon.

According to experts, Kiev is considering occupying Trans-Dniester. Two obstacles stand in the way: Chisinau's consent, which could be obtained in a matter of days, and the current law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers abroad. If Kiev dares to attack Trans-Dniester, where Russian peacekeepers are located, it would mark a new level of escalation, and this time the consequences of such a provocation could be most unpredictable.