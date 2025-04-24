Kremlin hosts fourth meeting between special envoy of U.S. leader Trump and Russian President

The Kremlin today hosted the fourth meeting between the special envoy of US leader Trump and the Russian President. The today's discussions lasted three hours, with the Ukrainian issue serving as a recurring theme throughout. According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Vladimir Putin, the meeting addressed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. However, the encounter between Putin and Witkoff also facilitated a further alignment of positions between Russia and the United States, not only regarding Ukraine but also on several other matters. This was affirmed by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian leader. The dialogue between Moscow and Washington is poised to continue in a highly active manner.