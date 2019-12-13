Kremlin reacts to permission to strike deep into Russia - what is provocative about this step?

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the permission to strike deep into Russian territory, RIA Novosti reports.

"If such a decision was really formulated and communicated to the Kiev regime, then, of course, this is a qualitatively new round of tension and a qualitatively new situation from the point of view of the US involvement in this conflict," he said, noting that Western newspapers are reporting on this without citing any official source.

Peskov recalled that Russia's position on this issue is formulated very clearly and unambiguously and should be understandable to everyone.

"These signals were read by the collective West, and they were voiced by the president in St. Petersburg," he added.

The Press Secretary emphasized that strikes deep into Russian territory will not be carried out by Ukraine, but by those countries that give permission for this, and this significantly changes the situation.