Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, located in Kurchatov, Kursk Region, which is 70 km off Rylsk, operates in normal mode after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). This was reported on the station's Telegram channel, TASS reports.

"Kursk NPP operates in normal mode. The radiation background at Kursk NPP and in the area of its location is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units, and does not exceed natural background values," the report says.