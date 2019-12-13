3.38 RUB
3.47 USD
3.61 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Latvians advised not to visit Belarus and Russia
Latvians are strongly advised not to visit Belarus and Russia during the New Year holidays. The State Security Service issued a warning.
They claim that Latvian citizens allegedly expose themselves to high risks of intelligence, recruitment and provocations. If people do not listen and decide to go, then it is better not to take mobile phones, laptops, flash drives and other data carriers with them. And all because the "monstrous" Russian and Belarusian special services can "infect" a Latvian's phone with their spyware right at the border control point.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All
Israeli strikes kill over 30 people in Gaza in 24 hours
Security Service of Ukraine confirms involvement in organizing murder of General Kirillov
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours