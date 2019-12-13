EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Latvians advised not to visit Belarus and Russia

Latvians are strongly advised not to visit Belarus and Russia during the New Year holidays. The State Security Service issued a warning.

They claim that Latvian citizens allegedly expose themselves to high risks of intelligence, recruitment and provocations. If people do not listen and decide to go, then it is better not to take mobile phones, laptops, flash drives and other data carriers with them. And all because the "monstrous" Russian and Belarusian special services can "infect" a Latvian's phone with their spyware right at the border control point.

