The Seimas of Lithuania has banned the admission of persons with dual citizenship, one of which is Belarusian, Russian or Chinese, living in the country, for service in the Armed Forces of the republic, as well as in the Lithuanian Volunteer Riflemen Union, reports BelTA with reference to TASS.

The initiative of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry was approved at the regular plenary session of the parliament. "If a person has citizenship of an unfriendly state that threatens the national security of our country, he should not be accepted for military service," argued LaurynasKasciunas, former defense minister at the time of the project's nomination.