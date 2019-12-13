3.38 RUB
3.47 USD
3.61 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lithuania bans to accept citizens of Belarus, Russia and China for military service
The Seimas of Lithuania has banned the admission of persons with dual citizenship, one of which is Belarusian, Russian or Chinese, living in the country, for service in the Armed Forces of the republic, as well as in the Lithuanian Volunteer Riflemen Union, reports BelTA with reference to TASS.
The initiative of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry was approved at the regular plenary session of the parliament. "If a person has citizenship of an unfriendly state that threatens the national security of our country, he should not be accepted for military service," argued LaurynasKasciunas, former defense minister at the time of the project's nomination.
It is noted that about 20,000 people serve in the Lithuanian army. The number of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union is 16 thousand people, which is the maximum in the history of this structure, established more than a century.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Kursk NPP operates in normal mode after attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Rylsk
Lithuania bans to accept citizens of Belarus, Russia and China for military service
Estonia bans its residents to take part in events in Belarus and Russia
Putin on "Oreshnik": No one has the ability to shoot it down, but an experiment can be held
Regions
All
Incidents
All
Israeli strikes kill over 30 people in Gaza in 24 hours
Security Service of Ukraine confirms involvement in organizing murder of General Kirillov
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours