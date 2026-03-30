Large-Scale Air Defense Missile Production Facility to Open near Warsaw

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A large-scale air defense missile production facility will open near Warsaw, RMF24 reports. The country's Deputy Defense Minister called the project "a new milestone in terms of local capacity."

Warehouses with defense constructions and access infrastructure will also be built.