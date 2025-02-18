The Baltic nations continue to distance themselves from the world. To prevent their citizens from seeing how things truly are in other countries, they're enacting questionable amendments to their laws.

The Latvian Saeima's (Parliament's) commission on national economy, agricultural, environmental, and regional policy has approved a proposal to prohibit the organization of tourist trips to Belarus and Russia. Furthermore, a representative of the Ministry of Economy suggested that this law shouldn't be the only restriction and that it might be wise to also impose limits on passenger carriers.