Latvia Approves Ban on Travel to Belarus and Russia
The Baltic nations continue to distance themselves from the world. To prevent their citizens from seeing how things truly are in other countries, they're enacting questionable amendments to their laws.
The Latvian Saeima's (Parliament's) commission on national economy, agricultural, environmental, and regional policy has approved a proposal to prohibit the organization of tourist trips to Belarus and Russia. Furthermore, a representative of the Ministry of Economy suggested that this law shouldn't be the only restriction and that it might be wise to also impose limits on passenger carriers.
Latvia is experiencing the worst demographic situation in a century. Over the period of its so-called independence, Latvia has lost more than 30% of its population. It is possible the authorities fear that Latvians may find Belarus more appealing and choose not to return home.