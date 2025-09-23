Threat of Unmanned Boat Attacks Declared in Sochi: People Evacuated from Beaches

In Sochi, authorities have announced a threat of attack by unmanned boats (UAVs), prompting the evacuation of visitors from the beaches. This decision was made in response to recent hostilities, as reported by TASS, citing the resort administration's press service.

“Due to today's attacks by the Kyiv regime against the Krasnodar Territory, involving unmanned boats in the Black Sea waters, the city’s operational headquarters has taken preemptive measures — evacuating beachgoers to ensure their safety,” the press service stated.