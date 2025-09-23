3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.59 BYN
Threat of Unmanned Boat Attacks Declared in Sochi: People Evacuated from Beaches
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Threat of Unmanned Boat Attacks Declared in Sochi: People Evacuated from Beachesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24d2ebb8-ef3c-4c7c-ab24-a898695ff334/conversions/f7614348-2c84-4cfb-a0e1-8b35ef126faa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24d2ebb8-ef3c-4c7c-ab24-a898695ff334/conversions/f7614348-2c84-4cfb-a0e1-8b35ef126faa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24d2ebb8-ef3c-4c7c-ab24-a898695ff334/conversions/f7614348-2c84-4cfb-a0e1-8b35ef126faa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24d2ebb8-ef3c-4c7c-ab24-a898695ff334/conversions/f7614348-2c84-4cfb-a0e1-8b35ef126faa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In Sochi, authorities have announced a threat of attack by unmanned boats (UAVs), prompting the evacuation of visitors from the beaches. This decision was made in response to recent hostilities, as reported by TASS, citing the resort administration's press service.
“Due to today's attacks by the Kyiv regime against the Krasnodar Territory, involving unmanned boats in the Black Sea waters, the city’s operational headquarters has taken preemptive measures — evacuating beachgoers to ensure their safety,” the press service stated.
However, it was emphasized that the situation in Sochi remains under control, with normal conditions prevailing in the city.