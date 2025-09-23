Once again, Kiev directs its fire against civilians. Following the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on Novorossiysk, two individuals have been killed, and dozens have been injured. Three people are trapped in the basement of a scooter rental service, as a drone struck the building.

According to available data, Ukrainian drones specifically targeted civilian structures. At least five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched into the central part of the city, near the "Novorossiysk" hotel.

Residential buildings and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium office also sustained damage. One drone hit a parking lot.