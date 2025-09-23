What Border Crossings Between Belarus and Poland Will Open on September 25

Belarusian customs authorities are prepared to reopen the border with Poland. Our State Border Committee has received official notification from the neighboring country's Border Guard Service. The checkpoints are set to resume operations at 1 a.m. Minsk time on September 25.

Near the "Brest" checkpoint, the area remains quiet, but the electronic queue has already accumulated over 3,000 passenger vehicles, and the number continues to grow. At exactly 1 a.m. Belarusian time, Poland has promised to open the border.

Currently, the "Warsaw Bridge" remains closed, and barriers have not yet been removed. This has been the sole passenger crossing point between Belarus and Poland for several years. Meanwhile, in Kozlovichi, over a thousand trucks await departure into Poland, idling on designated parking lots.

The official notification of border reopening from Poland was sent last evening. It specifies the checkpoints where traffic will resume.

Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of Belarus’s State Border Committee, stated:

"The road crossings include: Brest – Terespol and Kozlovichi – Kukuryki, as well as four railway checkpoints: Grodno – Kuznitsa-Belostokskaya, Berestovitsa – Zubki-Belostokskie, Svisloch – Semenovka, and Brest – Terespol."