Latvia Plans to Launch Radio Jamming Generator

Latvian authorities are preparing to unpack their jammers—the very same ones that haven't been used for 40 years. The country suddenly discovered that a Belarusian radio station's signal can be received on a frequency unoccupied by local broadcasters.

A concerned citizen filed a protest with the authorities. The state-owned company responsible for frequency distribution stated that only jamming can help, and the government was asked to find funding for this.

