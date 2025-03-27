Latvia's Railways Face Crisis and Losses Following Decline in Transit from Russia and Belarus

Latvian Railways is experiencing a crisis and incurring losses amid a reduction in transit traffic from Russia and Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, referring to the Telegram channel Baltnews.

Baltnews notes that the Latvian Ministry of Transport has issued an order to merge the subsidiaries of the Latvian State Railway (GАО Latvijas dzelzceļš) to "optimize expenses."

"There can be many reasons given, but the underlying cause is one — the ongoing crisis of Latvian railroads, linked to the decline in transit from Russia and Belarus," the Telegram channel states.