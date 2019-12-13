Lavrov about Trump: He is very friendly in conversation, but this doesn't mean that he's pro-Russian

Photo TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shared his opinion about Donald Trump in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. RIA Novosti reports on this.

"I think Donald Trump is a strong person who wants to achieve results and does not like to put things off until later. This is my impression. He is very friendly in conversation. However, this does not mean that Trump is pro-Russian. Some are trying to present him as such. The number of anti-Russian sanctions imposed under the Trump administration was very large," he said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.

The minister added that Russia respects any choice made by people during the vote and respects the choice of the American people.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said, we are open for contacts with the current administration,” Lavrov concluded.

Trump, who already held the US presidency after the 2016 election, won the presidential election, which was held on November 5. He became the first US politician since the 19th century who managed to return to the White House after a four-year break. Trump's victory was announced by all major vote-counting media outlets - the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS.