The sharp conflict between Poland and Ukraine is escalating to a new level: on Monday, September 29th, a law criminalizing Banderite ideology will be introduced in the Sejm on behalf of President Nawrócki.

From now on, any propaganda or even mere expressions of sympathy towards Banderite sentiments will be punishable under the full weight of the law. The Institute of National Remembrance will be tasked with exposing the full criminal nature of Ukrainian nationalism, with particular emphasis on the Volyn massacre. The official Kiev regime is highly sensitive to any attempts to restrict Banderite propaganda.