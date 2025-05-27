3.76 BYN
Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, and United States May Meet in Geneva
An upcoming summit involving Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. leader Donald Trump could take place in Geneva. This information has been reported by media outlets citing the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, Kurt Keller. In an interview with Fox News, Keller stated that the United States has a peace plan consisting of 22 points, which neither Ukraine nor Russia favors.
Kurt Keller remarked:
"We have a 22-point plan that we brought from London. It largely outlines the direction we want to pursue. Honestly, we think it’s a good plan but neither side likes it. I believe progress occurs when both sides are satisfied with the plan."
This is already the second plan developed by the United States. However, both were initially rejected—first by Kiev, then by Moscow. Currently, Ukraine and Russia are working on their own versions of a memorandum outlining the conditions for ending the war. Keller noted that Kiev has already submitted its version.