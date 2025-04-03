Фото ТАСС news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6f6f725-e509-4cca-afb9-37753789b8fd/conversions/d78824be-eb8f-4cd8-8e62-a0a8a6f208c8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6f6f725-e509-4cca-afb9-37753789b8fd/conversions/d78824be-eb8f-4cd8-8e62-a0a8a6f208c8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6f6f725-e509-4cca-afb9-37753789b8fd/conversions/d78824be-eb8f-4cd8-8e62-a0a8a6f208c8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6f6f725-e509-4cca-afb9-37753789b8fd/conversions/d78824be-eb8f-4cd8-8e62-a0a8a6f208c8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Фото ТАСС

Vilnius said that Russia was to blame for the deaths of four U.S. servicemen at the training range in Pabrade. BelTA writes with reference to the Lithuanian media.

It is stated that the U.S. military drowned in a swamp during exercises on the territory of Lithuania due to Russia's fault. "If you think about it properly, these soldiers should not have been at the training ground in Pabradae at all," says a leading local publication.

Vilnius believes that the soldiers ended up on Lithuanian territory only because Moscow "decided to intimidate the whole of Europe".

On the evening of April 1, the body of the last of four U.S. servicemen who disappeared during an exercise in the Lithuanian town of Pabrade was found in Lithuania. The day before, three other missing U.S. soldiers were also found dead.

On March 25, U.S. military personnel drove an M88 Hercules tracked vehicle during an exercise and disappeared. The armored vehicle was found in a swamp the next day, but it was not pulled out until March 31.