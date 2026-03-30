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Lithuania Constructs Counter-Mobility Lanes on Borders with Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vilnius is consistently pursuing a policy of isolation. Lithuania plans to establish countermobility lanes on the border with Belarus and Russia by 2029, the Baltic republic's Ministry of Defense announced.
The barriers will extend 150 meters from the patrol trail into the territory. The plan includes the construction of engineering structures that will restrict access to border posts, block roads from Belarus, and install anti-tank ditches.
On the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense plans to restore drainage ditches, as well as regenerate previously drained swamps and marshy areas to impede vehicle movement.