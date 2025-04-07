Lithuania plans to close border to asylum seekers

Lithuania, following the example of Poland and Finland, intends to close its border for those who apply for asylum. The head of the Lithuanian Interior Ministry Vladislav Kondratovich said this on air of a local TV channel, BelTA reported.

"Now a very large migration package is being prepared, which may include certain changes related to the possible closure of borders, as Finland or Poland are doing now. We are now looking at and analyzing the practice of these two states," Kondratovich said.